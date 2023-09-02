After a storm cuts power to our lives, we often must practice a great reset to our electronic devices and internet. It is a great relief when connection is restored. It seems we have buttons for everything, and we depend on them to put our life back on track at times.

Often, we must practice a hard reset within our own individual lives. Call it what you will: practicing mindfulness, looking for growth, having a meeting with oneself, but pushing the button on our own reset is a worthwhile thing to accomplish.

Based on recent statistics, one out of every four Americans over the age of 18 suffers from some kind of mental health disorder. As human beings, we suffer from addiction, disease, depression, etc. It seems we are constantly coming out of struggles. Working to reset our lives can be a matter of health. The title character of the film “Forrest Gump,” portrayed by actor Tom Hanks, was running across the country to put the past behind him. Sometimes pushing the reset button in our lives moves each of us forward.

Practicing a reset is larger than endeavoring to keep a New Year’s resolution. It involves attempting a moving transformation such as breaking a habit or reinventing oneself in a new relationship or career. Resetting means being more aware of the time bombs in our lives which sometimes go off and cause confusion. Moreover, practicing a reset involves the courage to dig deeper into ourselves to know the things we are truly about. In this way, the great reset is really a great confronting; overcoming obstacles in our lives — both big and small. It takes courage and bravery in life to cut away at the fallacies in our own thinking and action and work to transform ourselves into the people we truly endeavor to be. It is also a journey in our lives which we do not have to take alone.

Resetting involves being stirred in our emotions and in our own ability to learn and to think. Psychologist Adam Grant wrote an interesting book a few years ago called “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know.” It is a challenging read concerning the way human beings think and act on information. Grant writes about how human beings can use tools for better reasoning. It is an interesting read.

David Troxel’s “With All Your Heart” is also a great read about the art of resetting oneself by looking at one’s heart. He defines what the heart truly is and offers some theocratic tools for guarding and protecting it in both mental and spiritual ways. It is also a good read which calls each one of us to look higher in our own lives.

Living offers us many decisions. Life can often be an exercise in juggling versus balance. Desires can be time bombs. Relationships and happiness take intention and effort and commitment. We rise and fall. Resetting can be an expression of the best commitments in our lives if we are willing to see the truth in our best efforts.

Resetting also means we show the will, at times, to not to do certain things because our own personal character may be weakened as a result of the effort. Character is all. As James Baldwin writes, we are witnesses to further generations in the actions we take or which we must react to.

Resetting also is reminding ourselves of the stock we are made from and the teachings which our parents, mentors, pastors and influencers have provided each one of us over the years. As our computers invite us to do at times, we restore the pages of our own lives by resetting them back into our own personal histories and memories. Then, we have the opportunity to move forward with those things and make our own decisions; knowing we have a responsibility for each of these things.

History will be the judge. The benefit and power of each of our decisions will bear out in the weeks, months, and years ahead. Impacts will be felt, if not always seen. Continuing to fight in the myriad great struggles of our lives and the lives of others offers each one of us hope. In continuing to fight, we gain integrity for living and helping.

If the power has been cut off in some part of your life or if an event has impacted you greatly, remember there is power to practice a hard reset, shake the physical Etch-A-Sketch and heal emotionally. The brave face these things — either out of necessity or a calling to raise themselves up. Challenges can sometimes become our best teachers. Thinking how we can do things better and live higher are also powerful motivators.

Storms can come in our lives. Being able to reset in both good and bad times, leads to healthier living. Then, we find out who we truly are. That’s a good thing.