We live in a world which appears to lack a lot of empathy. For example, people’s recent reactions to the deaths of five people killed on the Oceangate vessel were cold and callous. Some posted images of their own oil or gas tanks and made senseless and ugly jokes about the implosion of the craft.

This is nothing new.

I can remember being in high school when the Challenger space shuttle broke apart during launch. People poked fun at the event, making jokes about the astronauts on the mission and most notably, the social studies teacher who trained with NASA.

It is human nature to make sense of an event by making a joke out of it. It might be a way some people grieve a tragedy. Yet, these things are no light humor. They hurt and offend people’s sensibilities. It is shameful.

It is true, people hear about death on the news and become immune. We hear about recent mass shootings and often turn the channel or switch to a different internet site. News passes through our brains in fleeting ways, and we become numb or refuse to feel human loss and human tragedy.

Do we really know how to feel anymore?

Part of the lack of empathy stems from a dwindling respect for human life. It is a sad fact, but many individuals do not value the concept of life anymore. Case in point, there are politicians in a few states who want to argue for governments to provide the legal right to abort a baby at full term. Perhaps it is time to have a larger discussion about human life and human values. Sure, there are a lot of issues attached to the subject of life. Yet, having those discussions can guard us against some of the cynicisms of our current culture.

There are continued signs our cynicism is growing. This attitude shows in the language we all hear everywhere we are. In the last 50 years, the language people use with each other continues to deteriorate. It is the language of cynicism filled with more cuss words and F-bombs. There is a dwindling in gracious and respectful speech. This type of speech comes from a profound ignorance regarding communication and manners but also a lack of respect and empathy for one another.

Language, and the way we speak to one another gets worse and worse. If people cannot properly speak to one another, they cannot completely get to a point where other issues and concerns can be addressed. Part of the reason for our current political polarization results from the ways in which we communicate. Many of our current conversations ooze with cynicism and a lack of appropriate speech.

Moreover, another symptom pointing to a dearth of empathy is the faith that people either have lost, or are losing, in various provisions and institutions. There is a lot of cynicism in society regarding having faith and attending church. There are increasing attacks on schools and curriculums where many parents have lost trust with academic institutions. There are other social institutions that lack attendance and participation because people find it easier to communicate through streaming services and their cellphones. As good as those things are, we also have seen increasing instances where people experience social isolation and depression. If someone does not feel healthy and emotionally stable, it is difficult to fight off a cynical disposition and show empathy.

It is easy to sometimes feel the brokenness of life and believe things are not going to get better, but they often can and will. It is easy to watch the news and think things are all bad, but stories are not all negative. There is so much good happening around us, and committed people, filled with empathy, compassion and hope, are showing up for each other. We watch people being neighborly all the time.

Part of showing empathy and fighting cynicism is practicing the art of the pause. We should pause to show affection toward one another. We can spare a kind word. We should break out of our traditional daily patterns to make an impact in the lives of others. Showing up for another person is a very important and empathetic thing. It certainly helps us be on guard against our own callous thinking.

And if it is possible in that pause to say a prayer for those who perished in a horrible accident, or those struggling with some internal or external battle, and to remember their families and their loved ones, then we are going a long way to fighting cynicism within ourselves and recognizing empathy.

A final word about humor. We need it. Laughing with a person is a hearty medicine and a way we can recover feelings with one another, but it can also be used in disingenuous and disrespectful ways. We must be on guard against it because those things are expressions of our character.