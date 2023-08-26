I attended almost all the nightly activities during the recent Soldiers Reunion week in Newton, and I can’t say enough about how great it was to see such a large turnout for those events. Kudos to Alex Yoder, Will Yoder and the whole Reunion committee for stepping up and taking on the monumental task of planning this year’s events.

One of my personal favorites each year is always the Street Dance. It’s a fun evening where the street is blocked off from traffic so everyone can dance and enjoy a great band. I noticed something interesting this year though. It seems the older crowd was really taking the lead and showing us all they can still cut a rug, as my grandmother would have said.

There were quite a few children showing off their moves also, but very few people between their age and AARP membership, if you know what I mean. And I wondered, is it a shared trait of both the young and the old to not be concerned about embarrassing themselves?

To be clear, neither group was embarrassing themselves. The youngsters were joyfully exuberant, and the seniors were exceptionally skilled. It was obvious the seniors had benefited from a lifetime of practice, and I found myself wishing I had their energy. Actually, I wished I had either group’s energy as I watched, firmly seated in my chair after a long day of work. I typically join in the fun, especially if there’s a good line dance, but I chose to sit on the sidelines on this night.

My paternal grandparents liked nothing more than to go dancing. Heck, they didn’t even have to go anywhere. When they didn’t have the money to go out, they would put on records and dance in the living room after dinner on a Saturday night.

Grandma used to say she had music in her. She once told me the story of how she learned her first dance, the Charleston. She and two of her sisters were walking past a house out in the country where they lived, and a woman invited them inside. The woman put on a record and showed them the Charleston, which was new at the time. My grandmother said she went crazy for it and just had to learn it. Her mother was extremely religious so they weren’t allowed to have music or dancing in the home, but she would practice when her mother was gone with only the memory of the music in her head.

My mother remembers a similar pivotal moment the first time she heard the song “Wild Thing” by The Troggs in the 1960s. She and her cousin listened to it together and ended up playing it over and over, singing and dancing. She still thinks fondly of that special day with her cousin every time she hears the song.

Could it be that dancing is a dying art among the Millennials and Gen Z? I know they enjoy their carefully choreographed dances on TikTok, but do they even dance in social settings anymore? By the way, if you really want to annoy a teenager, refer to that app as “the Tickety Tock” and don’t let on that you know better. Our teenage niece rolls her eyes so hard when we call it that, I’m afraid she’s going to strain something.

In all seriousness, when I was in my 20s, it seemed like almost everyone in town headed to Yesterday’s nightclub to dance regularly. It would be packed every weekend and often on Ladies’ Night during the week. I have some great memories of dancing there. Is there even a real nightclub left in Hickory now where people go to dance? If not, perhaps that contributes to the lack of dancers in the younger crowds.

I’m not sure what kept several decades of people from fully experiencing the Street Dance. Perhaps they were just tired like me or perhaps the band just wasn’t playing their song. I hope it’s not that dancing has lost its appeal with the younger generations because they’d really be missing out on making some wonderful memories.

As Lee Ann Womack wisely sang, “When you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance.”