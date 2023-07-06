Internet algorithms found me last week and they know me well. Anything involving Sen. John Kennedy’s quips is up my alley.

For those who don’t know who I’m talking about, Kennedy is the junior senator from Louisiana whose witty, folksy speech makes him a quotable darling of cable news shows. Regardless of your political persuasion, you can count on Kennedy (the Southern one) for colorful soundbites and a measure of amusement. He’s the one who came up with such zingers as “I think we need more idiot control,” and “President Trump is a hard dog to keep on the porch.”

Last winter, when the news flap was over gas stoves, Kennedy referred to the appliance restrictions as a “moronathon.” Nevertheless, some suggested banning the stoves entirely, which the state of New York did this past April.

Smelling a regulatory rat, House Republicans revisited the stove issue, passing a bill on June 13 to block a possible nationwide ban to affect all future buildings. House Republicans said it was a Biden Administration overreach.

Meanwhile the Department of Energy has rolled out a new rule regarding dishwashers. It’s all about saving power and water, they say.

Watching Kennedy’s presentation on the Senate floor was especially rich. It went like this: the average home dishwasher in the US uses 5 gallons per cycle, though most American dishwashers now use 3.5 gallons because of an EPA energy standard enacted during the Obama Administration. If this gives you the idea that household appliances are political fodder, you’re right. Back in 2012, the energy-efficient dishwashers were designed to meet the Energy Star Standard of 3.5 gallons, which hiked the cost of an average dishwasher by $100. More stringent requirements would likely have a similar effect on consumers’ wallets.

The latest federal proposal calls for reducing water usage to 3.2 gallons per cycle, which, they say would require 27% less energy or 84 kilowatt hours per year: about $17.

This sounds good until you’re reminded that the current low-energy dishwashers don’t do a very good job. Owners of these machines know that to get clean dishes, they must prewash the load which defeats the whole purpose of owning a dishwasher. To have clean dishes, many folks take it a step further, running the dishwasher cycle twice, thus increasing power and water usage.

According to the Department of Energy figures, 20% of dishwasher owners don’t use their machines at all. Why? To get truly clean dishes, you have to do it yourself. The problem is that this ups the water usage to 17 gallons per “wash.” I double checked this figure. Some estimates are as high as 27 gallons!

As Kennedy quipped, “You don’t need to be Euclid to see that this doesn’t add up to actual savings, and it makes even less sense when it comes to saving electricity.”

During his deep dive into the dishwasher world, the senator pointed out that the people who will be delighted with the new demand for “efficient” 3.2-gallon dishwashers will be the Peoples’ Republic of China who makes 70% of dishwashers in factories that largely use fossil fuel energy, not to mention the carbon footprint to ship these new dishwashers from China to America.

The feds are more than eager to get involved in every aspect of our daily lives, it seems.

Over the past two years, federal agencies have endorsed 110 new regulations for appliances and equipment, just in case you might think the dishwasher hubbub is something unique.

Come to think of it, I probably own one of those “efficient” dishwashers. In 2018, my 2008 model sprung a leak causing some serious issues with the kitchen floor. Nearly five years later, am I in love with this new “efficient” model? I am so long as it doesn’t leak. As for its cleaning ability, I would never place dirty dishes in the machine without pre-rinsing.

Maybe the reason I’m particularly keen on all things dishwasher is that my hometown, Shelbyville, Illinois, was the birthplace of the dishwasher. A local lady, Josephine Cochrane, invented the first successful hand-powered dishwasher there in 1886.

The shed where she experimented and finally set up the prototype is long gone, but her house still exists. She took her invention to the 1893 world’s fair in Chicago.

Restaurants and hotels were bowled over at how well the machine could save time and money while not damaging the dinnerware.

Her company eventually became known as KitchenAid and is part of the Whirlpool Corp.

I wish I could tell you that my current dishwasher is a KitchenAid, but that would be a lie. I own a Frigidaire, and if it’s true that the average dishwasher lasts 8-10 years, I’m already halfway to the next one.