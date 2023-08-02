When we hear the news of temperatures in Western states higher than 110 degrees, our first reaction is often, “I am sure glad I don’t live in the desert.” We listen to the weather forecasters on television talk about heat waves and how lucky we have been to avoid extremely high temperatures.

Our heat wave temperatures do not compare to heat waves in Arizona or Nevada, but we have something called excess humidity in the Southern states. AccuWeather tells us that a heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, often combined with excessive humidity. Heat index is a number in degrees Fahrenheit that tells how hot it feels when relative humidity is added to the air temperature.

The Weather Channel says a heat wave occurs when the maximum and the minimum temperatures are unusually hot over a three-day period at a location. This is considered in relation to the local climate and past weather at the location. There are two main types of heat: dry heat and humid heat. Dry heat is present in most desert climates, while humid heat is present on the east side of the United States, where moisture from the Gulf Coast flows northward. Humid weather does not allow your body’s sweat to evaporate as quickly as in the dry heat of a desert.

We are well into the dog days of summer. I always thought that dog days referred to weather so hot that it put dogs into “panting fits.” The truth is the phrase had nothing to do with dogs, or even with the lazy days of summer. Instead, it turns out, the dog days refer to the dog star, Sirius, and its position in the heavens. The phrase dog days of summer describes the most oppressive period of summer, between July 3 and Aug. 11 each year.

Every region in the United States has unique descriptions of excessive heat. While watching the Weather Channel about the excessive heat, I heard adjectives such as scorching, sizzling, sweltering, baking and blazing to describe the heat in the affected areas. As a youth working in Alexander County fields, I heard descriptive idioms that were pure country and at times a little profane. As farm workers mopped their brows, terms such as “I’m burning slap up,” “I’m sweating like a hog” and “It’s hotter than blue blazes” were uttered. This brought statements from coworkers such as, “It’s hot as all get-out,” “It must be 90 in the shade” or, “It’s not the heat it’s the humidity.” When it was extremely hot, salty language relative to Satan sweating and hot as where he lived was common.

“She sure is a-beamin” is a common heat idiom in the Western United States. Undoubtedly, the “she” in this phrase alludes to the sun herself, and “beamin’” means that she is shining brightly. If you’re curious about the “a-” before “beamin’,” this comes from Southern American English called a-prefixing where an “a” is attached to an “-ing” verb in certain contexts. So, if the sun is a-beamin,’ you know you’ll be a-sweatin’!

Desert dwellers know that to scald a lizard would be a rare heat situation. Science Daily reveals as reptiles, lizards are built to withstand an incredible amount of heat as they use their surrounding environment to regulate their body temperature. This means when a lizard needs to warm up, it sunbathes in temperatures ranging from 80 to 110 degrees and can comfortably rise to 108 degrees. So, one might assume that there are some scalded lizards in Arizona this summer.

Now you are well schooled on how to say it is hot, thoughts turn to the highest daily and yearly average temperatures recorded in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service tells us the highest temperature of 110 degrees occurred in Fayetteville on July 19, 1913. The temperature in Hickory was 108. The five highest average temperature years were in 2019, 1990, 2017, 2016 and 2022. Average global high temperatures are 2 degrees higher than in 2001. Projections show a 7-degree increase in global average temperature by 2101.

Today, we talk about global warming, the negative effects of extra hot days, and tend to just turn down our thermostats, spend more time indoors and increase the use of fossil fuels. Extremes of heat will always be with us. Interestingly, there was no air conditioning in Hickory on the hottest temperature record day in 1913. Coping skills for an unairconditioned life in those times included large amounts of water, swimming so water would evaporate from bodies, straw hats, staying in lower levels of homes, fans, wearing light clothing like silk and linen, and doing work outside early and late in the day.

Let’s face it, talking about the weather does not change many outcomes. We just live through the hot and cold days.

Since weather is a safe topic, we don’t have to talk about politics or other divisive topics. Maybe a good way to make weather more pertinent in summertime might be to meet outdoors under God’s special cooling station — the shade of a large tree.