A note from D.G. Martin

In working with the MecDec again I have come to two conclusions:

First: There were no actual signers of MecDec. After the resolutions were passed, I doubt they had time to collect signatures. It took more than a month after the American Declaration of Independence was adopted to prepare a formal signing document and collect signatures. The list of signatures on modern copies of MecDec was probably based on the notes and memories of those preparing the copies.

Second: The term “Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence” was not originally a part of the resolutions adopted on May 20. The identifying heading or caption was added later to the various copies. The working title of the American Declaration was “A Declaration of the Representatives of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, in General Congress assembled.” I think that the term “Declaration of Independence” was first used in the final of the American Declaration.