We are a year and half away from perhaps one of the most crucial elections in American history. The federal government struggles to pay its bills and pay down the debt. Inflation is an issue, as prices of many groceries are on the rise. The middle class is taxed with paying more than their fair share, and certain parts of our traditional institutions are corroding for a variety of reasons.

Further, there is also a lack of trust with many of those institutions.

Now, these things have been true before but are much more felt when currently living through them. The American people deserve a national leader with gumption to help tackle the big problems and seriously communicate to them. Moreover, citizens need to get involved in the election process, consider each candidate, and make sure to vote.

It would be nice to see a debate between President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. The Democratic Party has said no so far.

On the plus side, this could end up being a strength for the incumbent president. He is very good at talking one on one. A debate victory for Biden could quash any doubt about his leadership ability and send his opponent out of the race. However, there is also the risk of a Kennedy win and a shake up within the party, but this is politics.

President Biden’s willingness to debate would definitely show his strength to independent voters and those currently “on the fence.” It would be wise because every political theorist knows the presidential race will be won among independents. As recent elections have proven, it can be a race of inches.

The big question for the Republicans is Donald Trump himself. The Trump voter views him as a solid candidate who has been conspired against many times. Still, can he politically survive his many indictments? Elections are about trust. For voters who question President Biden’s age and faculties, Mr. Trump’s ability to have the trust of the American people is also a big factor.

Moreover, there are a lot of other workable candidates running for the party nomination. As of now the former president appears to be a front-runner; therefore, the party must decide if they are willing to stand with Mr. Trump if he wins the party race. Currently, he is polling well against the incumbent president, but this can change.

Each political party should place a female candidate on the presidential ticket. Democrats have Vice President Harris already there, but what will Republicans do? In our political times, and with the recent decision by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case, prospective female voters continue to register to vote in large numbers. Parties should place a female candidate on the ticket not because of some woke agenda but to meet the aspirations of their constituency.

Historically, there have been important and phenomenal female leaders who have greatly impacted the course of this nation. The traditional two parties need to accent these heroic ladies who have used their political power for good instead of making a fuss about haircuts and dress and showing a non-gentle demeanor towards them. (Remember Don Lemon’s comment about candidate Haley).

This election needs more female candidates to enter the race. Will it be time for a female president? Many years ago, and way before the 25th Amendment, Mrs. Woodrow Wilson had a big hand in presiding over the nation after her husband’s stroke. Her political power and tact was not revealed until many years later when the president’s doctor released his diary and told the story of the president’s incapacitation and her leadership. She was probably the first woman president — granted, unelected. We have had over 47 men serve as the president. Maybe, a change would be a very good thing for the nation moving forward.

Vice President Harris showed her righteous anger after three Tennessee politicians were removed from office. She was correct to do so. Sure, she has had some gaffes in speeches, etc., but who has not. It looks as if she will stay on the presidential ticket. Former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, has proven she can also make gutsy decisions during her time as governor and ambassador to the United Nations. She’s a quality candidate among others.

There are just things we don’t know yet, but the election season is heating up.

Again, it would be nice to see more debates in our election process so the best candidates can rise to the top.

If the American voter is wise, they should come to understand the two current party front-runners are politically corrupted due to their own actions and do not deserve the presidency.

They both suffer serious questions surrounding their character.

There are better choices, and maybe more candidates to come.