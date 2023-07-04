Along with about 27,000 other people in North Carolina who celebrate a July Fourth birthday, I feel lucky to have celebratory fireworks exploding in the night sky to denote the birthday of our nation’s independence. The magnitude of the celebrations allows us to have a special birthday status. It really is a unique feeling to see the July Fourth celebrations including fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, picnics, concerts, baseball games, watermelon and pie-eating contests, and political activity particularly in election years.

Small-town America often celebrates in traditional ways with parades, picnics, and musical performances, although many precede the actual Fourth of July because of vacation schedules. In my youth, many manufacturing companies closed for the week of the Fourth of July and many workers took to the road for their annual summer vacation. Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Gatlinburg, Tenn., were oft-traveled regional destinations with great Independence Day celebrations in the second half of the 20th century. These locations continue traditional celebratory activities for revelers today.

Most Americans love a good barbecue or cookout as part of the Independence Day revelries. Whether you’re just grilling some veggies or slow cooking half a pig, it’s hard not to appreciate the Southern cooking loved by so many people. History tells us that even George Washington loved to attend barbecues. I’m more partial to traditional hamburgers than barbecue, but my all-time favorite activities were the watermelon-eating, seed-spitting, and pie-eating contests that were a traditional part of any summer cookout. The favorite foods when barbecue was not available often included fried chicken, potato salad, hot dogs, fresh-made coleslaw, corn on the cob, apple pie, homemade baked beans, and fresh-cut homegrown tomatoes. The Food Network has estimated that over 155 million hot dogs are eaten over the Independence Day holiday in the United States. Seven hundred million pounds of chicken are consumed, and 190 million pounds of red meat/pork are purchased during the week of the Fourth.

The fireworks revelries of the 1950s were paltry in comparison to the major fireworks shows of today. The pyrotechnics were usually from contraband fireworks purchased in South Carolina as residents returned from trips to the South Carolina coast. The younger people of the area were often provided sparklers while older teenagers and young adults took great pleasure in firing off M-80s, Roman candles and cherry bombs. Many late 20th century Fourth of July picnics were ended by listening to patriotic music on one of the clear radio channels or the Boston Pops on WBTV in Charlotte. And of course, who could forget the homemade ice cream hand-churned from the rich cream from recently milked cows and locally grown fruit. Personally, this was a great way to celebrate a birthday!

History of Fourth of July

According to History.com, we think of July 4, 1776, as a day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. But July 4, 1776, wasn’t the day that the Continental Congress decided to declare independence. The Congress had voted in favor of independence from Great Britain on July 2 but did not actually complete the process of revising the Declaration of Independence until July 4. Thomas Jefferson, in consultation with John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston wrote the first draft in June 1776, and provided a draft to Congress on July 2. The Declaration was delivered to Great Britain in November 1776. The actual signing of the declaration did not occur until Aug. 2, 1776. The fancy handwritten copy that was signed in August is now displayed at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. It’s also the date that was printed on the Dunlap Broadsides, the original printed copies of the Declaration that were circulated throughout the new nation.

The Fourth of July became more important after the War of 1812. Printed copies of the Declaration began to circulate again, all with the date July 4, 1776, listed at the top. The deaths of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams on July 4, 1826, may even have helped to promote the idea of July 4 as an important date to be celebrated.

In the years immediately following the signing of the Declaration of Independence, festivities usually included 13-gun salutes, speeches, toasts, prayers, music, troop reviews, and rocket-type fireworks. Ships were decked with red, white, and blue bunting. In 1778, Gen. George Washington marked July 4 with a double ration of rum for his soldiers and an artillery salute. In 1783, Moravians in Salem, North Carolina, held a celebration of July 4 with a challenging music program assembled by Johann Friedrich Peter. This is recognized as the first recorded celebration and is still celebrated there today.

Today, according to Factmonster.com, there are over 14,000 fireworks displays in the United States where more than $232 million in fireworks are expended. New York City usually has the largest fireworks display in the country each year. In a recent year, over 22 tons of pyrotechnics exploded. Most major cities now have fireworks displays. Two of the best-known shows are at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and with the Boston Pops in Massachusetts.

Experts recommend leaving the fireworks spectacle to the professionals and limiting your flame-tending interests to the barbecue grill.