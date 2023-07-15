Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jose Hernande Almaraz spent his days as a community health worker, reaching out to the most vulnerable North Carolinians. Every day, he canvassed neighborhoods, offering one-on-one support to help others secure health services, testing and food, among other essentials, as well as the transportation to access these resources. The state relied on community health workers like Jose to close gaps in the COVID-19 response, especially in North Carolina’s rural populations.

Though deemed critical during the pandemic, the Dec. 31, 2022, end of federally funded, state-issued contracts used to support community health workers resulted in the loss of employment for Jose and hundreds of other community-based workers like him. Without acting on new funding for this workforce, the NC General Assembly risks losing progress that has been made toward addressing long-standing health inequities.

As president of North Carolina’s Community Health Worker Association, the professional home for community health workers in the state, and a proud community health worker, I have seen firsthand how impactful community health workers can be, especially with sustained financial investment.

Community health workers are a strong, diverse, community-based, and equity-driven workforce. We are professionally trained frontline public health workers who engage with people where they live, work and play, such as churches, flea markets, nail salons and grocery stores, and then connect them to health and social service systems.

As trusted members of the communities we serve, our lived experience allows us to relate to individuals and families, while supporting housing access, food access, cash assistance and other resources that ensure communities can maintain good health. This trusting, culturally relevant relationship enables us to improve the quality of services for people who have historically faced barriers to accessing health care.

For decades, this local workforce has partnered with state and local health departments, community-based organizations, health systems, and health centers to connect rural and other vulnerable populations in North Carolina to medical and social support resources, including health screenings, primary care, case management, nutrition assistance and behavioral health services.

This pragmatic approach to health equity set up the infrastructure that allowed an effective pandemic response by trusting the state’s most valuable resource — its people. And that investment paid off. As we look beyond the public health emergency, the need for this unique workforce remains.

In March, the North Carolina General Assembly voted to pass Medicaid expansion, making health care more accessible for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians. With more people eligible for health services, community health workers will be vital in realizing whole person health and, thanks to investments in training and certification from North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, we stand ready and qualified to support.

Over the coming months, our General Assembly will allocate government funding for programs across the state. We urge you to contact your representatives and tell them to fund North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services Community Health Worker Medicaid Strategy, a robust proposal that would employ over 350 community health workers to promote the well-being of existing and new Medicaid enrollees, support the implementation of Medicaid expansion, and ensure better health for all North Carolinians.

As for Jose, though he no longer has an official title, he continues to connect his neighbors to health and social services. After all, a community’s needs don’t stop just because the funding does.