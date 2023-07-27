After hearing friends rave about it for years, my husband and I were blessed to take our first trip to Jekyll Island a couple of weeks ago. I was surprised how many people asked, “Where is that?” when I shared where we were vacationing this summer.

A little less than six hours from Hickory, Jekyll Island is about the same distance as the Outer Banks, yet fewer people in this area seem to be familiar with it. Jekyll Island is one of the barrier islands off the southeast coast of Georgia. The Golden Isles, as the barrier islands are collectively known, are famous for their unspoiled beaches, natural beauty, and historical relevance.

Jekyll Island is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the eastern side and a saltwater marsh on the western side. The entire island is a Georgia State Park. It consists of about 5,700 acres, only one-third of which are allowed to be developed. Because of this, it has only about 1,200 residents. Residents are allowed to build homes on the island but are not allowed to own the land. Instead, the state of Georgia leases the land to the homeowners.

There are about 10 miles of pristine beaches, including the famous Driftwood Beach, which has been featured in various movies and television shows. I had seen photos of Driftwood Beach before but seeing it in person was an entirely unique experience. Photos simply do not do it justice and calling it driftwood is a gross understatement. These are mighty oak trees which toppled due to erosion or storms and became petrified on the beach by the sun and salt air. The contrast of the beautiful beach and ocean with the gray lifeless trees has a haunting sort of appearance. It’s not hard to imagine why the TV show, “The Walking Dead” chose to film several episodes here. It has a strange, yet beautiful, post-apocalyptic look to it.

If you’re looking for a more traditional beach experience, there are plenty of other vast stretches of coastline at your disposal. There are six other main beaches on the island. Great Dunes Beach Park and Oceanview Beach Park are especially nice for sunbathing and wading. You won’t be doing any surfing though since the continental shelf extends far beyond the island which causes a noticeable lack of waves on the beaches.

Jekyll Island became famous in the late 1800s for being a playground for the rich and famous. The Jekyll Island Club (a vacation resort and hunting club) was founded in 1888 and attracted wealthy businessmen such as J.P. Morgan and Joseph Pulitzer, along with well-known Gilded Age families including the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers, Astors and Carnegies. It quickly rose to prominence as one of the most exclusive social clubs in America.

Many of these families built so-called “cottages” on the island, which still stand in the Historic District today. They were mansions, even by today’s standards, but they were dubbed cottages since they were second homes. At one point during the Gilded Age, more than one-sixth of the world’s wealth vacationed at Jekyll Island.

Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum, has excellent informative exhibits about the cultural and natural history of the island, its residents, and the Historic District cottages. I highly recommend their combination ticket (only $20 per person) which includes a 60-minute guided trolley tour of the 240-acre historic district, entry to the Faith Chapel (a 1904 church with signed Tiffany stained-glass), and entry into one of the historic cottages. The Rockefellers’ Indian Mound Cottage was the one opened to our group the day of our visit and it was captivating.

The old millionaires’ club came to an end as a result of WWII, and it’s now known as the Jekyll Island Club Resort. This full-service destination resort offers guest rooms and suites, four restaurants, gardens, bike trails, and a year-round pool. Even if you stay elsewhere, as we did, I recommend taking a stroll around the resort since it is open to the public. The resort is historic and majestic, and the restaurants are surprisingly affordable.

Tables in the courtyard outside The Pantry bistro are first-come, first-served, and provide a welcome spot of shade to enjoy dining al fresco. Do not miss their fruit smoothies which are delicious and uniquely served with an edible straw in lime or lemon flavor. We enjoyed ours with the lime straws so much that we returned for another set to take with us on our evening carriage tour.

Speaking of those carriages, the private tours are very affordable. At only $70 per couple including tax, the price is about one-third of what a private carriage tour costs in Charleston, for example. The 35-minute guided horse-drawn carriage tour is a bit like stepping back in time since it highlights the Historic District cottages and travels along a path where motorized vehicles are prohibited.

Another activity I recommend is a visit to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, which is devoted to the conservation and protection of sea turtles. The center houses a hospital, research facility, and education center open to the public year-round with exhibits and viewing platforms to see some of the recovering turtle patients. The center is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is only $11 for adults and $9 for children.

There were sea turtle nests on the beach during our visit and other wildlife is also plentiful on the island. We saw squirrels, rabbits, numerous types of birds, and an enormous number of deer. Since hunting is no longer allowed on the island, deer roam freely and have little fear of humans. We saw them in several different spots around the island in the evenings grazing out in the open, near roads, sidewalks and houses.

Even though only one-third of the island is developed, the Jekyll Island State Park Authority still manages to offer all the amenities you could want on your vacation, including bike rentals, golf courses, a tennis center, miniature golf, a waterpark, soccer complex, convention center, restaurants and a campground. There are numerous public picnic areas, miles of bike paths, and even a boat ramp.

The pristine beaches, plethora of wildlife, and natural beauty of the state park give Jekyll Island a completely different vibe from most of the overcrowded beaches I’ve visited in the past. The whole atmosphere is calming and relaxing, just what we were looking for in a vacation spot. J.P. Morgan described the island as “splendid isolation and severe simplicity.” If that’s what you desire in a vacation, you couldn’t find a better spot than Jekyll Island.