There’s something about this overheated time of year that makes us shift gears and relish life. Four years ago, I offered a list of things that mean summer, and with temperatures again steaming past 90, it’s time for another look at what makes summer, well, summer.
Indulge me in this list for 2023.
1. Yellow school buses parked like a jigsaw puzzle at the school bus garage in Newton
2. Unfolded lawn chairs
3. Sand in your shoes
4. A live “Elvis” singing at the Hickory Dairy Queen
5. Pimiento cheese sandwiches
6. Heat waves off hot asphalt
7. Corn, cantaloupe and cucumbers at the farmer’s market
8. Snow cones
9. The crack of a bat striking a fastball
10. The hiss of lawn sprinklers
11. Paper plates on a picnic table
12. Drapes drawn in the afternoon
13. The return of the dreaded tomato worm
14. The smell of chlorine and sunscreen
15. Arguing over the best route to Myrtle Beach
16. Charcoal smoke
17. Lightning bugs in a jar
18. The whir of an ice cream freezer
19. The ping of a sealed lid on a can of peaches
20. Clattering katydids after dark
21. The sun-drenched sound of beach music
22. A carpet of dry pine needles
23. Lying flat on the ground to spot satellites and falling stars
24. Striped canvas awnings
25. Chigger bites after picking blackberries
26. Dull flashes of heat lightning
27. Weeds
28. The distant putter of a motorboat
29. School supplies moved to the “seasonal” shelves
30. Seersucker, straw hats and white shoes before Labor Day.
Tammy Wilson is a writer from Newton. Message her at