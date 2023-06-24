I just got my renewal for my truck tag. My truck is 10 years old. My renewal is $310, plus the inspection fee.

That's $106 Catawba County tax plus $103 Newton tax and a $30 Vfee from Newton! Vfee? What is that? Who voted for that? What elected officials decided that one for us? How can someone just say we are charging a Vfee?

These taxes are after calculating the depreciation of my truck for 10 years. This means I have already paid approximate $4,000 in taxes and fees on this truck. Add in their fees and taxes for the gas, tires, and upkeep and you have thousands more in fees and taxes.

Think about that. Where does all that money go? Do you ever wonder how all your governing people, the ones you elect and the ones they appoint, seem to do very well indeed. What is the $30 tack-on for? Who does it help? It would seem like the tax on the vehicles until death would be enough. Who voted for this extra fee? Was it put before the citizens? If it was, I missed it!

People need to look long and hard at people who do these things to them. They raised our property values, then they say we lowered your tax rate. It is bait and switch. Just wait and see just how much more money you have next year. It truly is smoke and mirrors. I’ve seen it all my life.

But the $30 add-on is a Sheriff of Nottingham move. If we keep letting them do these things to us, they will take and take and take. Look at who you elect. And elect someone else!

Larry Allen

Newton