This is a beautiful and significant historical property. This is truly one of those times when words will not suffice and you will need to see it to understand how special it is. The home was built in the mid 60's for Paul Broyhill, former President and CEO of Broyhill Furniture, and his wife, Faye Arnold Broyhill, a former Miss North Carolina. The property has the feel of an elegant French Chateau and you will feel the beauty when you see it. The home is over 7000 sq ft with a huge living and dining area, 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms and ideal entertaining and recreational space, inside and out.The furnishings are not part of the price, but are available for purchase from the owner if you are interested.