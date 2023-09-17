Move in Ready! New Roof in 2022 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home is ready for new owners! Main living space features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a kitchen and dining room, It features a large living room as you walk in the front door with a fireplace and large windows giving natural light throughout the space. Upstairs features a 3rd bedroom and half bath, and another bonus room. Go downstairs to your unfinished basement/workshop. This home features a shed outside and a beautiful .79 acre cleared lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your Ultimate Lakefront Paradise Awaits! Imagine waking up to breathtaking lake views every morning. This luxurious home on Lake Hickory offer…
Fully furnished Full sized bed with newly installed apartment kitchen Easy access to Routes 70 & 321 and I-40 Lots of natural lighting; sp…
Beautiful and cozy home available for rent next week! Enjoy a full renovated place with fine and custom touches from quartz countertops, 2 spa…
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom apartment conveniently located in Lincolnton. This open concept apartment with modern finishes has vinyl pl…
Available 9/10/23. Walk to downtown Hickory, , Lenoir Rhyne University, shops, and restaurants. Nicely renovated 3 bdrm 2 bath home w/ origina…