Move in Ready! New Roof in 2022 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home is ready for new owners! Main living space features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a kitchen and dining room, It features a large living room as you walk in the front door with a fireplace and large windows giving natural light throughout the space. Upstairs features a 3rd bedroom and half bath, and another bonus room. Go downstairs to your unfinished basement/workshop. This home features a shed outside and a beautiful .79 acre cleared lot!