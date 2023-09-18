Coming Soon! D.R. Horton is building homes in the quaint town of Maiden, NC. Your family will enjoy the lifestyle that comes as a homeowner at The Villages of Maiden such as having a swimming pool, cabana and tot lot. Our Express Series homes offer flexible floorplans and incredible included features designed for homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership. Our focus is on value and quality, while offering homes at an affordable price. With price, quality, amenities and included features it is no wonder why you will be excited to call The Villages of Maiden your next home. Nearby: Glen Oaks Golf Club Balls Creek Optimist Park Skydive Central North Carolina Buffalo Shoals Supermarket & Hardware Hart Square Village
4 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $315,990
