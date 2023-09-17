Become a resident in one of the area's coolest little downtowns you've seen: Lincolnton! Enjoy the easily accessible Main Street action, even on your golf cart. This stately 1930s home was recently modernized with today's conveniences, all in spacious rooms & with soaring ceilings. Two living/den spaces, office/flex space, ample storage, kitchen with stainless appliances & granite, inviting dining room & oversized laundry room. One bedroom on the main floor shares access to a full bath with the main hall. Upstairs is a picturesque hallway leading to bedrooms at all three corners. The primary bedroom easily fits a king size bed & large complimentary furniture, & leads to a bathroom that's very well appointed for those in need of relaxation. Two more full baths at the rear of the upstairs accommodate the two remaining primary bedrooms. Gleaming wood floors throughout, true character that makes you feel at home & a front porch & swing to fawn over. Home is priced well under tax value!