Motivated Seller! NEW ROOF AND NEW CARPET COMING SOON! NEW 2ND LEVEL HEAT PUMP DEC 2022 AND NEW COMPRESSOR FOR MAIN UNIT MAY 2023!! This all brick beauty has convenient & thoughtfully planned single level living with a bonus room upstairs and full basement. In addition to the primary BR with sitting area, on the main level, there are 2 other bedrooms, lovely kitchen with tons of pretty white cabinets, great room with a stately rock gas-log FP, and main level laundry. Upstairs is a bonus room and full bath. The open spacious basement (mostly finished) could be a 2nd living area. It is complete with another gas FP, game room, family room, kitchenette, BR with private bath, another half bath and 2 other finished rooms as well as unfinished space for storage. This property is located in the lovely Baker Mountain Estates in the Mountain View of Hickory and is conveniently located to the I-40/321/127 interchange.