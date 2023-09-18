Now Selling! Nearby: Hickory Museum of Art Hickory Aviation Museum Grocery Stores
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $359,990
Move in Ready! New Roof in 2022 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home is ready for new owners! Main living space features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath …
Your Ultimate Lakefront Paradise Awaits! Imagine waking up to breathtaking lake views every morning. This luxurious home on Lake Hickory offer…
Fully furnished Full sized bed with newly installed apartment kitchen Easy access to Routes 70 & 321 and I-40 Lots of natural lighting; sp…
Beautiful and cozy home available for rent next week! Enjoy a full renovated place with fine and custom touches from quartz countertops, 2 spa…
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom apartment conveniently located in Lincolnton. This open concept apartment with modern finishes has vinyl pl…