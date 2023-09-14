Spacious newly renovated home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a family room, kitchen and dining area. Large backyard, perfect for outdoor activities! Conveniently located near 127, 321, and I-40. Minutes from Downtown Hickory and HWY 70. Within an hour of Charlotte, Asheville, and Boone. This gorgeous home won't last long. Don't miss out, call us today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your Ultimate Lakefront Paradise Awaits! Imagine waking up to breathtaking lake views every morning. This luxurious home on Lake Hickory offer…
Custom built-one owner executive home on the golf course in NC Foothills! Your guests will be greeted by the stunning 2 story foyer! Home feat…
Beautiful 1.5 story home located on a corner lot in historic Newton. Built in 1918, this home still maintains its character. The wrap around f…
Become a resident in one of the area's coolest little downtowns you've seen: Lincolnton! Enjoy the easily accessible Main Street action, even …
Immaculate home in downtown historic Lincolnton with a grand staircase as you enter the front door. Walk or take your golf cart to restaurants…