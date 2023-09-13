Full brick custom ranch home offering large room sizes, 2 garages and a location convenient to Hickory, Lake Norman and Charlotte; 1,032 sqft attached 3 car garage w/new garage doors/openers; 2,250 sqft detached 6 car garage w/6 overhead doors, an office, full bathroom, AC, air compressor lines, attic pulldown stairs and on demand propane for the water heater and furnace; Entry foyer; Dining Room; Kitchen w/oak cabinets, walk-in pantry, wood floors with inlays; Primary Bedroom with a dressing area, walk-in closet; Huge Master Bathroom with a jetted tub, stall shower, 2 sink stations; 2nd Primary BR with its own bathrm; Wainscot-walled Bonus Room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; Rear Sunroom overlooks the back patio area; Updates incl 3 heat pumps, 2 propane water heaters, soffits, fascia and 6 inch gutters, architectural shingle roof with 42 solar panels; Orkin Dryzone crawl space system in place; 2 leased inground propane tanks; This home is waiting for your personal touches!