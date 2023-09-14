This is a newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home that is available now! You can purchase this home for only $812/month (includes lot rent) for 64 months and $1200 down payment. A security deposit equal to one-month’s rent is required. If you are not interested in rent-to-own then you may rent this home for $862/month with approved application. A security deposit equal to one-month’s rent is required. One or two small pets are allowed with an approved pet application for each pet. Additional fees apply including a $400 non-refundable pet security deposit and a $25/month fee per pet. No aggressive breeds are allowed and we do not allow outside pets.
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $812
