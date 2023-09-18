Nestled on a sprawling, nearly one-acre lot, this charming bungalow home exudes timeless appeal and cozy charm. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths you will have plenty of space for your family. As you approach the front porch, you'll be captivated by the home's quaint character, featuring a classic design with a welcoming gabled roof and dormer windows. Inside, the bungalow boasts a delightful blend of vintage details and modern comforts. Original hardwood floors, and arched doorways lend a sense of history and nostalgia, while updates throughout ensure convenience and functionality. The cozy living spaces invite you to unwind by the fireplace on chilly evenings, while the sunlit dining area provides a perfect spot for family meals. With almost an acre of land to explore, the possibilities for outdoor enjoyment are endless. Whether you dream of gardening or playing lawn games, this property offers it all. Showings start 9/12
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $259,900
