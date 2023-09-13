Discover this exceptional custom-built brick home w/captivating views, nestled on an impressive 18.14-acres. With 3 bdrms & 3 baths, this residence exudes elegance & craftsmanship. The interior boasts solid wood doors, exquisite trim work, & charming, exposed beams, complemented by vaulted wood ceilings & gleaming solid wood floors. The chef's kitchen features a commercial 4-burner gas stove, craftsman style cabinets, prep island, & solid surface countertops. Convenience is key, w/built-in storage & pull-out pantry shelving. The lower level offers a full basement with a well-equipped kitchen, ample living space, & potential for add'l bedrooms. Both upper & lower covered porches provide ideal spots to enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Amenities:24x18 building, chicken coop, & gated entry. Modern upgrades: whole house generator, instant hot water, new HVAC system & roof, and water softener. Experience luxury living in this private haven, perfectly harmonizing comfort and nature's beauty.