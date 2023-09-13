Check out this gorgeous Brick Executive style custom home in Miners Creek Subdivision! Just minutes from Denver shopping and restaurants! NL School District. This home boasts 3BRs 3.5BA and over 5,000 Heated Living space! If you need space, here it is! Main level features a grand foyer entry, formal dining room with chair rail. Great room with 18ft ceilings. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, dining area. Informal living room. Expansive Primary suite on main with tray and vaulted ceilings & sitting area. Ensuite features tile shower, jetted tub, dual vanities, w/n closet. Addt'l guest 1/2 bath on main. Upstairs features two bedrooms with full bath & bonus room. In the Finished basement you'll find plenty of entertainment space with full bath. Kitchenette, office, rec room, storage and more! Outside features exquisite landscaping, rear deck, attached two car garage, all situated on a 1+/- Acre lot with room for a pool if you wish. You will not be disappointed!