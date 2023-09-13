OVER 4000 SF of nothing but CUSTOM! Over 1 acre. 3 Bedroom 3.5 Baths and plenty of additional rooms. This home will not disappoint. From the custom herringbone woodwork to the beautiful back veranda! You feel like you are worlds away from it all in this peaceful setting. This home has an open split floor plan keeping the heart of the home in the center of it all to enjoy entertaining or relaxing around a cozy fire for quality time. In addition to the large bedrooms this home also has a finished flex space above the garage for the perfect office or play area! The fully finished basement boasts many options! Large open space with plenty of room for an In-Law Suite. There is a wet bar and a fireplace to enjoy. The basement also has 2 bonus rooms with closets and a brand new full bathroom. Coffee in the morning or a book in the evening on the back porch is the perfect way to relax. There is a sweet dog lot for your furry friends. The back area was previously used for equestrianism.