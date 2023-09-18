Motivated seller ready to sell this nice home with an in ground pool. The home features 3BR, 2BA with a Den and a Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th bedroom! Great trifecta property that you do NOT want to miss out on! This home sits on a corner lot with over 3/4 of an acre of land and has an inground pool! What more could you want? A little updating will bring this beauty back to life!