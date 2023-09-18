Step into your dream home with this beautiful 2 story brick house. Walk into the living room with natural lighting and cathedral ceilings. The kitchen is adorned with beautiful cabinets and lighting at the top. Granite countertops, and 2 pantry areas. The breakfast nook overlooks the quaint backyard. Primary suit is located on the main floor with walk in closet and a primary bath. The bathroom has granite countertops, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The staircase with iron railing takes you up to a nook overlooking the living area, the large bedrooms have walk-in closets and plenty of space. The bonus room is perfect for additional entertaining area or play room. Loads of storage in the basement. Enjoy your mornings sitting on the front porch and your evenings on the back porch. Don't miss out on this opportunity, schedule a private showing today.