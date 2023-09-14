Available 9/10/23. Walk to downtown Hickory, , Lenoir Rhyne University, shops, and restaurants. Nicely renovated 3 bdrm 2 bath home w/ original hardwood floors! Huge living room with 1 of 2 gas log fireplaces, dining room, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and quartz counters, the large primary bedroom suite with sitting/dressing area w/ 2nd gas fireplace and two closets. Enclosed porch. The spacious mudroom/breakfast area leads to the fenced yard with gated parking area and a patio Upstairs is a landing = great study nook, one huge bedroom that could be made into two. Freshly painted. Please check our website, under the Lease tab, to see if a property is still available as well as to review our requirements. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. with a non-refundable $500 pet fee two max under 45 lbs). Review requirements and rental policies before submitting an inquiry. 12 month lease.