PET FREE SMOKE FREE! Don't miss this exceptional 3-bedroom TOWNHOME RENTAL, 1.5-bathroom in Hickory, NC! The inviting living room and open-concept kitchen has elegant white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and REFRIGERATOR . Enjoy casual dining with bar seating and a dedicated breakfast area. The main level features a convenient half bath, while the upper floor offers 3 well-appointed bedrooms and a full bath. INCLUDED WASHER AND DRYER for your convenience. Ideally situated near schools, restaurants, a park, and grocery stores, this townhome provides easy access to I-40. Revel in the vibrant surroundings while enjoying the comfort of a newly constructed residence. Please note photos represent a similar home to illustrate the exceptional quality of your rental – schedule a showing today and envision your new life in this prime location! App fee $75 per adult, 625 Credit Score and income 3.5x rent. Photos are representative of the newly constructed townhome.