Stunning all brick/stone one-level home on almost 11 acres. Open split-bedroom floorplan, gas stone fireplace, giant granite island, and an abundance of cabinet space in the kitchen. The sun drenched main level includes an office, primary bedroom, and 2 bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Primary bedroom features double doors to the deck, walk-in shower, dual sinks, and executive built-in closet. Mud room with sink and washer/dryer. Basement with new floors, 2 rooms with Jack and Jill bath, and double walk-out doors to in-ground pool with diving board. 3 garages on main, 1 in basement. Bonus room with 1/2 bath. Cleared land ideal for horses/animals. No city taxes, close to Charlotte, and distant mountain views. Includes all appliances, TVs, projection screen, central vacuum, outdoor cameras and more. Septic can be modified to 5 bedrooms.