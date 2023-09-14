3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home available FOR RENT in a private gated lakefront community called Waterfront Club, in Granite Falls. The property sits on a spacious lot with plenty of trees, offering a tranquil and private setting. The house is practically new, with the next tenant becoming only the second person to live in it. The home features a modern and well-equipped kitchen with a large islands made of granite, complemented by engineered hardwood floors. It also includes a double garage and expansive front and back porches, perfect for enjoying the surrounding natural beauty. Amenities on Lake Rhodhiss, including a dock, pool, fire pit, and a timber frame pavilion. Please note that the rental property does not allow pets, and the monthly rent is $2600 with a one-year lease term. Premises available 10-1-23 .Interested individuals can contact Mariette at MarketPlace Realty by calling 828-781-2659.