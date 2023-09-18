Sitting on the porch, enjoying your favorite beverage, watching another spectacular sunset, does it get better than this? If being just 5 minutes away from downtown Lincolnton yet away from the hustle is where you want to be, then, this IS your new home. The Kitchen and open floor plan allows for entertaining, enjoying family and friends or working on your projects. Check out the custom primary bathroom and spacious primary bedroom. It's the little things, like the laundry tucked between the primary bedroom and the kitchen that makes life easier. It's closet space and attic storage space, with your patio just outside the family room. It's living in a place where you can ride your bike and go for a walk. It's having enough land for a garden and a trampoline. If these things are what you are looking for in your new home, then, this Is the home for you. The HOA allows for you to enjoy the trails around the community. What an awesome way to experience a few of your favorite things!