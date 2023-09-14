Recently updated 3 bedroom home and move in ready. Quiet area and sets back in the woods for a nature setting. New flooring, Fresh paint and newer appliances. Home will be ready 9/1.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $1,325
