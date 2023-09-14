Fully furnished Full sized bed with newly installed apartment kitchen Easy access to Routes 70 & 321 and I-40 Lots of natural lighting; spacious kitchen with island, lots of counter space Washer and Dryer in-unit Full size Bathroom with Shower /Tub Kitchen with Microwave, Air Fryer and Dishwasher Tile and carpet flooring throughout Alarm system installed Nice friendly neighborhood and home is located on a quiet street with NO thru traffic. Neighborhood supermarket is only a short walk; Hickory's major shopping districts and attractions are minutes away. Utilities Allowance included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Pet friendly. Security deposit required. Move out fee
1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,395
