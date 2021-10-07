Olive
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirm…
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
Tangela Parker’s parents have received threatening phone calls, her attorney said in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government o…
A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.
The cheers were loud and sustained when Marlee Kale was announced as St. Stephens’ homecoming queen. She smiled, bowed and even curtsied on th…
Prosecutor Leslie Dismukes referred to a man on trial for drug charges as “the kingpin of Hickory” during her opening statement Tuesday.