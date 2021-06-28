Officials urge grill safety after fire damages 2 homes

HICKORY — A grill fire damaged two town homes in Hickory on Monday, displacing four people from the homes.

Around noon on Monday, the Hickory Fire Department responded to a fire at Bradford Square Townhomes on 15th Avenue Northeast, according to a press release from the fire department. Smoke could be seen from the front of the two-story complex. Around back, firefighters found a deck burning and the fire spreading into the building, the release said.

The fire was put out quickly. It was caused by hot coals left in a charcoal grill, fire investigators found. The fire was unintentional.

The damage to the town homes is moderate, with some damage inside two town homes and the attic space, the release said. Four residents were displaced but none were injured.

This time of year, grill fires can be common, according to the fire department.

“Fire personnel want to remind everyone that you should never leave a lit grill unattended that is still hot or smoking. Make sure charcoal ashes are out by soaking them with water before discarding them or leaving them alone,” the release said.