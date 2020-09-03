Yount, Robert Douglas

December 17, 1937 - September 1, 2020 Robert Yount, 82, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. He was born Dece. 17, 1937, son of the late Arthur and Georgia Mockabee Yount. Mr. Yount was an engineer for Shuford Mills for 37 years. He loved fishing and traveling with his wife. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Yount. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Coffey Yount of the home; two nieces, Kelly Testerman and Gloria Barnette; and one nephew, Doug Coffey. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com