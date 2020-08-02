Yount, Edna Frye

May 29, 1928 - July 31, 2020 Edna Frye Yount, 92, of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. Born May 29, 1928, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late James and Pauline Scott Frye. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, George "Pinky" Yount; and four siblings, Wayne Frye, Raymond Frye, Kate Hefner, and Elsie Hildebrand. Edna was a longtime and oldest member of Transformation Church, formerly First Church of God. She was also the oldest member of the Silver Sneakers at the Hickory YMCA. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Anthony and husband, Carroll, of Charlotte; son, Leslie Brittain and wife, Gladys, of Icard; two grandchildren, Jennifer Webb and husband, Brian, of Iron Station and Lana Ramsey and husband, Jessie, of Lenoir; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Webb of Iron Station, Bryan Sain and wife, Lindsey, of Belmont, Kaci Miller and husband, Zach, of Fort Mill, S.C., and Kinley Ramsey of Lenoir; five siblings, Scott Frye and wife, Janet, of Hickory, Pat Gray of Hickory, Jeanette Palmer of Lenoir, Brenda Buchanan and husband, Wade, of Icard, and Dwayne Frye of Longview; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Transformation Church, 306 14th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.