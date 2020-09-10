Yount, Agnes Bell

August 24, 1937 - September 7, 2020 Agnes Bell Yount, 83, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Trinity Village. Born Aug. 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Lessie Robinson Bell. Mrs. Yount was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cumberland, Md., where she enjoyed playing the handbells for the church. She was a retired professor at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., and was a past member of the Lavale Civic Association and the Lavale League of Women Voters. She is survived by her husband, Ray Yount of the home; sister-in-law, Margaret Yount; brother-in-law, Paul Yount and wife, June; nephews, Mickey Yount and wife, Joann, all of Hickory, and David Yount and wife, Amy, of Bakersville; and grand-nephew, Casey Yount of Hickory. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com