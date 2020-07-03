Young, Donald Scott

May 18, 1991 - June 29, 2020 Donald Scott Young, 29, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Donald was born May 18, 1991, in Catawba County, to Mary Sweet Bean and David Loransa Young. He worked at United Plate Glass. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bobby Sweet Sr.; paternal grandmother, Debra Moody; paternal grandfather, Dave Young; and cousin, Christopher Banks Jr. Survivors include his mother, Mary Bean and husband, Jason, of Connelly Springs; father, David "Lorne" Young and wife, Shelli, of Hickory; brothers, David Young II, and James Wayne Bean; half siblings, Rosemary Eilerman, Michael Eilerman, and Nathan McElwayne; maternal grandmother, Betty Buchanan Sweet; aunts, Bernice Allen and husband Gary "Bo" and Alma "Amy" Banks and husband, Chris; uncles, Bobby Sweet Jr. and wife, Michelle, and Adam Hicks and wife, Melissa; niece, Nataleigh Young; nephew, Dalton Young; special friend, Kara Frogge; and numerous cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Mark Crump officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
