Wright, Margie Inez Lane

May 29, 1956 - July 8, 2020 Margie Inez Lane Wright, 64, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence, after a warrior's battle with cancer. Born May 29, 1956, in Maryville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late William Walter Lane and Lorene Herron Farley, and second dad, John Farley, who all are welcoming her into heaven. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Martha and Glenda; brother, Ronnie; aunts, Nola, Marie, Sue and Christine; and uncle, Ray. Also, waiting in Heaven is her nephew, Larry (Cefe) Gladden and four great-grandbabies. She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Wright of the home; daughters, Misty L. Bolick and Jessica Wright; son, Jacob L. Wright; bonus kids, Jimmy Wright and wife, Kay, Jeffery Wright and wife, Tammy, and Donna Wright; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, D.J., Ellie, Bella, Jenisy, Alan, Donald, Jessie, Brandi, Jaden, Mitch, Holly and Rachael; brothers, Darrell Farley, Buck Lane and wife, Anita; sisters, Tina Schronce, Phyllis Wright and husband, Jim, Ronnie Jones and husband, J.J., and Linda Gladden; nieces and nephews, Trisha, Curtis, A.J., Bruce, Mandy, Marilyn, Cody, Michael, Glenda, Melanie, Nicole, Gary, Regina, Scotty and Brittany; numerous great-nieces, -nephews, lots of great-grandbabies, and many who just held a piece of her heart. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Derick Lingerfelt officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
3:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
