Workman, Charles R.

July 6, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Robert Workman, 89, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Charlie was born July 6, 1931, in Gaston County, the son of the late John Robert Workman and Sadie Mae Moses Workman. In addition to his parents; his wife, Edith Moses Workman; two brothers, James Lewis Workman, Julius "Joe" Workman; and two sisters, Mildred Workman Travis, Betty Workman Mathis, preceded him in death. Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement he was employed in the hosiery mill industry as a fixer/repairman. He was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Newton. He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday July 24, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Lance Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Old St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the funeral home, prior to the service Memorials may be made to New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1560 Nathaniel St., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary & Crematory, Newton www.burkemortuary.com
