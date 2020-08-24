Woodward, Patricia Koch

May 10, 1952 - August 21, 2020 Patricia Koch Woodward, 68, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence. Born May 10, 1952, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of the late George Koch and Robertine Edwards Koch. Pat loved cats, collecting gemstones, fast cars and all plants. She loved cooking and spending quality time with her family, especially at her regular Sunday dinners. She loved playing jokes, classical music and watching sci-fi movies. Pat will be remembered as a caring mother and grandmother, a loyal friend with the gift of showing kindness to all. Survivors include her son, Melvin "Gene" Woodward Jr. of Hickory; former husband, Melvin Woodward Sr. of Waynesboro, Va.; brother, John Koch and wife, Barbara, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Carol Cornett and husband, Larry, of Abingdon, Va.; and grandsons, Kevin Woodward and Connor Woodward. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Keith Gilliam officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Cat's Cradle, 10031 Idlewood Rd., Matthews, NC 28105. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
5:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
