Woods, Bertha Baker

Bertha Baker Woods was born April 20, 1942, to Mozzell McCullough Baker and Wilfred Garfield Baker Sr. in Conover. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her oldest and younger brothers, Ernest McCullough and Vernon Baker, respectively; ex-husband, Dr. Jerry N. Woods, of Fayetteville, also died just three months prior. She leaves to honor and cherish her memory her daughter, Dr. Ericka C. Woods (Alphonso Myles); brother, Wilfred G. Baker Jr.; niece, Catreena Baker (Marvin Young); nephew, Alvin Baker; two aunts, Estelle Wilson and Mary Connor; as well as a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Catawba Funeral Home. A service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Catawba Funeral Home, with the interment to occur at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Catawba Memorial Park. Both are to be officiated by the Rev. Dwayne Tutt. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
