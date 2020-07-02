Witt, Aileen

November 18, 1922 - June 30, 2020 Aileen Bertha Winters Herman Witt, 97, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 18, 1922, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Gaither and Rosalie Parsons Winters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Theodore Herman Sr.; her second husband, Vernon Witt; and two siblings, Marshall "J.D." Winters, and Christine Winters Stafford. She was a long-time member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church (Mo. Synod) and had retired from Hickory Dyeing and Winding. Aileen enjoyed music of all kinds, but especially loved Polka music and dancing. She always enjoyed a good meal, especially a good fish plate. Survivors include her sons, Daniel S. Herman of the home and John D. Herman and wife, Leesa, of Rolesville; granddaughter, Lillie Creagh Herman of Chapel Hill; brother, Edwin Winters and wife, Mary Lou, of Claremont; and nieces, Melinda Smith and husband, David, of Startown, and Kathy Brewer and husband, David, of Hickory. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 4, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends following the services and then conclude at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Columbarium. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.