Witherspoon, Jean Annette Prince

February 6, 1937 - August 24, 2020 Jean Annette Prince Witherspoon, 83, of Claremont, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Brian Center East, surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Col. Griffin "C.G." Prince and Marie Elizabeth Helton Prince. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 40 years, Maynard Witherspoon; a son, Michael Hartsoe; and 11 brothers and sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Janet Wells (Ralph) and Kathy Boston (Rick); two sons, Terry Hartsoe and David Prince (Karen); a sister, Ann Herman, and a brother, Evan Prince; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, today (Wednesday, Aug. 26), at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Jeff Brown. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

