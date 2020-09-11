Withers Sr., Fred Thomas

Fred Thomas Withers Sr., 73, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept 12, at Chapman Funeral Home. The family requests that everyone attending observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
