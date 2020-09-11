Withers Sr., Fred Thomas

Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Fred Thomas Withers Sr., 73, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept 12, at Chapman Funeral Home. The family requests that everyone attending observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com