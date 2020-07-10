Withers, Candace C.

Candace C. Withers, 39, of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held at Southside Cemetery. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Candace Withers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.