Withers, Candace C.

Candace C. Withers, 39, of Hickory, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held at Southside Cemetery. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

