Winningham, Nancy Kestler Whitener

September 25, 1940 - July 16, 2020 Nancy Kestler Whitener Willingham, born Sept. 25, 1940, to the late Julian G. Whitener and Nancy E. Whitener, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Thursday, July 16, 2020. Nancy Passed away in her sleep, at home, after a year long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Julian G. Whitener, who was four at the time. Nancy graduated from Claremont Central High School in 1958, and then enrolled in Sullins College for Women in Bristol, Va., where she graduated in 1960. While at Sullins College, Nancy was invited to the Debutante Ball in Raleigh. She then enrolled in the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1962. After graduation, Nancy went to work for North Carolina National Bank in Greensboro, where she met her future husband. Nancy married Charles R. Willingham Sept. 10, 1966, in Hickory. A year later she became a homemaker and raised three children, Thomas C. Willingham, David J. Willingham, and Rebecca K. Willingham. Nancy was active in her children's church and sports programs as they grew. After the children left home, she went to work for an architectural firm, and then a few years later, changed to working with an electric power insurance company, where she worked for over 10 years. After her retirement in 2003, she and Charles moved to Hickory, NC. She loved being in her hometown and being active with her church programs and committees. Nancy was a board member of the Adult Life Program and Hickory Landmarks Society during this time. She was also very active in her bodacious gardens, at her home. She loved working in her gardens when she had time away from her meetings and bridge clubs. Nancy loved watching God's beauty and glory in her flowers and roses, giving them away to the church, the sick, and to her friends. Nancy's father played football as quarterback at Lenoir Rhyne in 1935, and she was so thrilled that one of her grandsons (Grayson) was playing the same position at the same college. Nancy leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Charles R. Willingham; three children and their spouses; and seven grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at First Presbyterian Church, Adult Life Programs, or the Hickory Landmarks Society. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
