Wilson, Steven Randall

July 16, 1953 - June 24, 2020 Steven Randall Wilson, 66, of Lincolnton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Brian Center of Lincolnton. Born July 16, 1953, in Catawba County, he was the son of Alice Marie Willis Wilson and the late Lee Gordon Wilson Jr. He was a member of St. Matthews Reformed Church of Maiden. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by son, Brian Wilson; grandson, Hunter Wilson; brother, Bobby Wilson; and two sisters, Roxanne Caldwell and Charlotte Hardison. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marie Wilson of Maiden; daughter, Dana Johnson and husband, Mark, of Lincolnton; brother, Mark Wilson of Maiden; grandson, Jonathan Johnson; granddaughter, Kayla Dilday and husband, Michael; great-grandson, Kayden Johnson; great-granddaughter, Jayda Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Jamey Wilson of Maiden. A graveside service will be held, today (Friday, June 26), at 3 p.m., at St. Matthews Reformed Church Cemetery in Maiden with the Rev. John Barnette officiating. Steve will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Memorials may be made to St. Matthews Reformed Church, 4575 Maiden Hwy., Maiden, NC 28650. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
3:00PM
4575 Maiden Hwy.
Maiden, NC 28650
1:00PM-2:00PM
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
